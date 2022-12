The number of hospitalizations and ER visits for opioid overdoses doubled in children nationwide from 2004 to 2015. Most children were between the ages of 12 to 17.

While overdoses increased, deaths decreased. Most children were exposed to pain medicine or illicit drugs from their parents, while some teens used drugs recreationally or for self-harm.

