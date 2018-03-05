© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Judge Questions Potential Jurors About Pulse News Coverage In Trial Of Gunman's Widow

By Amy Green
Published March 5, 2018 at 1:00 AM EST
Noor Salman (left) with her attorney. Sketch courtesy Charles Treadwell
Noor Salman (left) with her attorney. Sketch courtesy Charles Treadwell

Potential jurors in the trial of the Pulse gunman's widow face questions Monday about how much news coverage they have seen of the mass shooting as jury selection resumes.

Judge Paul Byron is asking potential jurors to describe what they remember about the 2016 massacre at the gay nightclub that left 49 dead.

He wants to know whether their experiences or feelings might influence their ability to render a fair verdict.

Noor Salman had asked for a change of venue citing intense news coverage. Byron denied the request, ruling news coverage does not necessarily produce prejudice.

The 18-member jury will consider charges of obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization. Salman denies any involvement in the Pulse attack.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
