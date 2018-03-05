Judge Questions Potential Jurors About Pulse News Coverage In Trial Of Gunman's Widow

Potential jurors in the trial of the Pulse gunman's widow face questions Monday about how much news coverage they have seen of the mass shooting as jury selection resumes.

Judge Paul Byron is asking potential jurors to describe what they remember about the 2016 massacre at the gay nightclub that left 49 dead.

He wants to know whether their experiences or feelings might influence their ability to render a fair verdict.

Noor Salman had asked for a change of venue citing intense news coverage. Byron denied the request, ruling news coverage does not necessarily produce prejudice.

The 18-member jury will consider charges of obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization. Salman denies any involvement in the Pulse attack.