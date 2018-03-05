Florida Senate Bill Would Allow Sex Trafficking Victims to Sue Negligent Hotels

Hotels and motels are the site of most sex trafficking incidents in the United States. A bill that was postponed in the Florida Senate would have made it legal for victims to sue management that turned a blind eye.

The bill would have required hotels and motels to train staff in protocols for identifying and reporting suspected sex trafficking to the authorities.

ECPAT-USA, a sex trafficking non-profit, has introduced a Tourism Child-Protection Code of Conduct Code to arm hotels and motels with the resources they need to fight sex trafficking whether the bill is approved. Marriott International already signed on earlier this year.

