Brown Algae Blooms Again In Troubled Indian River Lagoon

By Amy Green
Published March 5, 2018 at 10:57 AM EST
Pineda Causeway, Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE
Brown algae is blooming again in the troubled Indian River Lagoon.

The algae is the same species that in 2016 was responsible for the worst fish kill in the Indian River Lagoon in recent history. It is associated with nutrient pollution from things like fertilizers and septic tanks.

The bloom comes as Brevard County has just begun a $303 million lagoon clean-up. Kevin Johnson of the Florida Institute of Technology says it's too soon to see results.

"It's more likely to take some decades to get the lagoon back to where it needs to be, and so it's important for people to not get too discouraged here because we're bound to see some blooms and problems along the way."

The brown algae began to flourish weeks ago, transforming the lagoon's once-crystalline water chocolate brown. Half of the 156-mile Indian River Lagoon lies within Brevard County.

Central Florida News indian river lagoon Environment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
