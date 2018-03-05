© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Are Bulletproof Backpacks the Solution to Gun Violence in Schools?

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 5, 2018 at 10:38 AM EST
Are bulletproof backpacks the solution to school violence? Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
After the Parkland high school shooting, the debate continues about how to make schools safer. As legislators decide whether to arm teachers, some parents are trying to protect their children with bulletproof backpacks. A company in Sanford called Guard Dog Security is selling them.

One ballistics expert warns many of these backpacks, unless equipped with an additional heavy aluminum or titanium protective layer, wouldn’t protect against automatic rifles.

Instead, he recommends additional school surveillance, barriers, and guarded entrances and exits.

If  you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

