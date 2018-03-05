Are Bulletproof Backpacks the Solution to Gun Violence in Schools?

After the Parkland high school shooting, the debate continues about how to make schools safer. As legislators decide whether to arm teachers, some parents are trying to protect their children with bulletproof backpacks. A company in Sanford called Guard Dog Security is selling them.

One ballistics expert warns many of these backpacks, unless equipped with an additional heavy aluminum or titanium protective layer, wouldn’t protect against automatic rifles.

Instead, he recommends additional school surveillance, barriers, and guarded entrances and exits.

