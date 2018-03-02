Spotlight: Noche De Zarzuela: An Evening of Zarzuela

Opera Orlando joined Osceola high schools and Central Florida Vocal Arts to celebrate this passionate Spanish operatic form.

Spotlight’s Nicole Darden Creston spoke to professional opera classical singer Arleen Ramirez about this type of music.

Ramirez chuckled saying she learned about Zarzuela as a formal genre later in life, even though it was always a part of her culture.

"I began to fall in love with it just because of the fact that I actually discovered that I had grew up with it, that I was singing Zarzuela even without knowing, me being a little girl, dancing to it," said Ramirez.

"Noche de Zarzuela: An Evening of Zarzuela" takes place March 4 at the Osceola Performing Arts Center.

