© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Noche De Zarzuela: An Evening of Zarzuela

By Crystal Chavez
Published March 2, 2018 at 12:55 PM EST
oo_zarzuela820x462

Opera Orlando joined Osceola high schools and Central Florida Vocal Arts to celebrate this passionate Spanish operatic form.

Spotlight’s Nicole Darden Creston spoke to professional opera classical singer Arleen Ramirez about this type of music.

Ramirez chuckled saying she learned about Zarzuela as a formal genre later in life, even though it was always a part of her culture.

"I began to fall in love with it just because of the fact that I actually discovered that I had grew up with it, that I was singing Zarzuela even without knowing, me being a little girl, dancing to it," said Ramirez.

"Noche de Zarzuela: An Evening of Zarzuela" takes place March 4 at the Osceola Performing Arts Center.

Listen to Ramirez share more about this art form by clicking on the audio player above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightopera
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details