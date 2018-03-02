Intersection: FWC Warns Silver Springs Visitors- No More Monkey Business

Monkeys have a unique relationship to the state of Florida. Whether on the pages of a Carl Hiaasen crime caper, or real life news stories like the Tampa Bay Mystery Monkey, simians continue to fascinate sunshine state residents.

And if you’ve ever canoed up the Silver River, chances are you’ve had a monkey encounter yourself. The troupe of monkeys at Silver Springs have become something of a tourist attraction but now the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning people to keep their distance.

So how did those monkeys get there in the first place? What impact have they had on the environment over the decades, and what does the future hold for these animals?

Bob Gottschalk, who spent 8 years researching the troupe of Rhesus Macaques and learning how they’ve adapted to the environment, joins Intersection to discuss the monkeys along with Tampa Bay Times environmental reporter Craig Pittman.