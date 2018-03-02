In Trial Of Pulse Gunman's Widow, Potential Jurors Weigh Personal Experiences With Mass Shooting

It’s the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Pulse gunman's widow.

Potential jurors faced questions about whether they can separate their personal experiences with the mass shooting from their obligation to be objective.

One man's friend was among the 49 slain at the gay nightclub. Another man's daughter lost a friend in the 2016 massacre. A physician's assistant who treated the wounded was dismissed.

Other potential jurors live blocks from Pulse or grew up in the neighborhood. They too were dismissed for other reasons.

The 18-member jury will consider charges of obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Noor Salman is accused of knowing about her husband's plans. She denies any involvement.