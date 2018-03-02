© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
In Trial Of Pulse Gunman's Widow, Potential Jurors Weigh Personal Experiences With Mass Shooting

By Amy Green
Published March 2, 2018 at 7:55 AM EST
Noor Salman (left) with her attorney. Sketch courtesy Charles Treadwell
Noor Salman (left) with her attorney. Sketch courtesy Charles Treadwell

It’s the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Pulse gunman's widow.

Potential jurors faced questions about whether they can separate their personal experiences with the mass shooting from their obligation to be objective.

One man's friend was among the 49 slain at the gay nightclub. Another man's daughter lost a friend in the 2016 massacre. A physician's assistant who treated the wounded was dismissed.

Other potential jurors live blocks from Pulse or grew up in the neighborhood. They too were dismissed for other reasons.

The 18-member jury will consider charges of obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Noor Salman is accused of knowing about her husband's plans. She denies any involvement.

Central Florida NewsPulsePulse ShootingNoor Salman
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
