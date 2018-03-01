Seminole County Passes New Ordinance

Animal shelters are applauding Seminole County commissioners. The board passed a new ordinance banning certain animal sales.

Seminole County Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance banning the sale of dogs and cats from retail shops.

A commissioner said the county has received support from the ASPCA and the Humane Society for its decision.

Shelters across the county are also supportive.

Judy Sarullo who owns the shelter “Pet Rescue by Judy” said passing this ban was the right thing to do for animals.

“It’s excellent, they did the right thing. We need to stop, we need to help the animals because they can’t talk for themselves so we must talk for them," said Sarullo. "I’m not trying to have the government run the world or run all of us but we have to sometimes assist where it’s needed. And right now the animals need us.”

Sarullo said she hopes other local counties will pass similar ordinances.