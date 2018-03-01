© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Potential Jurors In Salman Trial Questioned About News Coverage

By Amy Green
Published March 1, 2018 at 9:58 AM EST
Visitors leave hand made memorials at the site of the Pulse nightclub, July 2016. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Visitors leave hand made memorials at the site of the Pulse nightclub, July 2016. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Jury selection got underway Thursday in the trial of the Pulse gunman's widow.

Noor Salman is accused of knowing about her husband's plans for the attack that left 49 dead. She denies any involvement in the 2016 mass shooting at the gay nightclub.

Potential jurors were asked about whether news coverage including of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and recent Parkland massacre might influence their impression of the case.

Among those dismissed was a mother of a 7-week-old baby.

The 18-member jury will consider Salman's charges of obstruction of justice and providing material support to a terrorist organization. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Salman was present for the proceedings, as were Pulse family members and survivors. Salman watched attentively and whispered with her attorney.

