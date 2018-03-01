Parkland Parents Say ‘Yes’ to Making Schools Safer, ‘No’ to Armed Teachers

More than 20 Parkland parents returning from speaking to the Florida legislature called for safer schools outside Pulse yesterday. Paige Block, a parent of four Parkland students, was with them.

One of her children was in Westglades Middle School, separated from Stoneman Douglas by a football field, when the shooting happened. She says the school was on lockdown while they searched for the gunman. She wants to see reform beside armed teachers.

Florida Governor Rick Scott wants to make schools safer by spending more than $500 million dollar to increase armed guards and counselors in schools.

