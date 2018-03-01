© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parkland Parents Say ‘Yes’ to Making Schools Safer, ‘No’ to Armed Teachers

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 1, 2018 at 5:04 AM EST
Parkland parents support legislation banning automatic rifles. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Parkland parents support legislation banning automatic rifles. Photo: Danielle Prieur

More than 20 Parkland parents returning from speaking to the Florida legislature called for safer schools outside Pulse yesterday. Paige Block, a parent of four Parkland students, was with them.

One of her children was in Westglades Middle School, separated from Stoneman Douglas by a football field, when the shooting happened. She says the school was on lockdown while they searched for the gunman. She wants to see reform beside armed teachers.

Florida Governor Rick Scott wants to make schools safer by spending more than $500 million dollar to increase armed guards and counselors in schools.

If  you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducationHealthPulseParklandsafer schoolsautomatic riflesgun banarmed teachersParkland parents
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details