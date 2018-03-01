© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Parkland Parents Continue to Call for Gun Reform at Pulse Memorial

By Danielle Prieur
Published March 1, 2018 at 4:44 AM EST
Stoneman Douglas Sophomore Annabel Claprood and mother Elyse, call for gun reform at Pulse. Photo: Danielle Prieur
More than 20 Parkland parents joined Pulse survivors outside the Orlando gay nightclub yesterday. Returning from speaking in Tallahassee, the parents were joined by a witness and her mother who called for gun reform.

The group read the names of the 49 victims of the Pulse shooting, placing white roses in the fence surrounding the former nightclub. Then the demonstrators read the names of the 17 Parkland victims.

Annabel Claprood, a sophomore at Stoneman Douglas and witness to the shooting, said she was there to show support to fellow victims of gun violence in the LGBTQ community. She says legislation should have been passed after Sandy Hook to prevent both shootings.

If  you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
