Parkland Parents Continue to Call for Gun Reform at Pulse Memorial

More than 20 Parkland parents joined Pulse survivors outside the Orlando gay nightclub yesterday. Returning from speaking in Tallahassee, the parents were joined by a witness and her mother who called for gun reform.

The group read the names of the 49 victims of the Pulse shooting, placing white roses in the fence surrounding the former nightclub. Then the demonstrators read the names of the 17 Parkland victims.

Annabel Claprood, a sophomore at Stoneman Douglas and witness to the shooting, said she was there to show support to fellow victims of gun violence in the LGBTQ community. She says legislation should have been passed after Sandy Hook to prevent both shootings.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

[gallery columns="1" size="medium" type="slideshow" ids="83775,83778,83779,83780,83782,83783,83785,83786,83787,83788,83789,83790,83791,83792"]