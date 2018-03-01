Florida Gov. Scott's Proposed Gun Safety Plan

Gov. Rick Scott says $450 million of his plan would let local school districts beef up building security. Suggestions included: metal detectors and bulletproof glass.

"I want the local capital outlay dollars that come to our school districts, their first priority should be the hardening of the schools,” said Scott.

Protesters outside Scott's event included Tim Heberlein. The gun owner and husband of a teacher says Scott is missing the point.

"It's making our schools more dangerous and not even addressing what's going on here,” said Heberlein, “which is the accessibility to high power firearms."

Heberlein says he is protesting because Scott failed to address the issue of semi-automatic weapons after one was used in the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016. There, 49 people were killed.