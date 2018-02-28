© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Osceola Meeting On How To Curb Homelessness

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 28, 2018 at 9:56 AM EST
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Osceola County leaders will meet Wednesday to address a growing homeless population. Some are pushing for a one-stop crisis center open 24 hours.

Lisa Diaz of Osceola Homeless Voice said it would put several non-profits and providers under one roof.

“I’ve literally talked to people on the streets that they just have no place to go so they’re scared and they call the hospital just to be around other people,” said Diaz.

She said this center would also help those on the verge of homelessness.

The meeting is from 5:30 to 7 pm. at 1 Courthouse Square in Kissimmee.

 

Crystal Chavez
