New Cancer Center Opens in Southwest Orlando
The first phase of a new cancer center has opened at Dr. Phillip’s Hospital. It will serve more than 400 new patients a year in the Southwest Orlando area.
Oncologists were moved to the campus to treat patients while phase two is ongoing. Once completed later this summer, the 18-thousand square foot facility will offer patients a full service regional care center.
The cancer center will offer a full clinic, chemotherapy and radiation treatment center, laboratory, and pharmacy