New Cancer Center Opens in Southwest Orlando

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 28, 2018 at 3:36 AM EST
New cancer center opens in Southwest Orlando.

The first phase of a new cancer center has opened at Dr. Phillip’s Hospital. It will serve more than 400 new patients a year in the Southwest Orlando area.

Oncologists were moved to the campus to treat patients while phase two is ongoing. Once completed later this summer, the 18-thousand square foot facility will offer patients a full service regional care center.

The cancer center will offer a full clinic, chemotherapy and radiation treatment center, laboratory, and pharmacy

