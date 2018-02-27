SeaWorld CEO Steps Down As Earnings Continue To Drop

Sea World says Joel Manby has left as CEO and the Chief Parks Operation Officer has stepped in as interim CEO. The leadership change came as the company reported more losses.

During Manby’s three-year tenure the theme park unveiled rollercoasters, brought the Sesame Street brand into the fold, ended whale shows in San Diego, and announced it would no longer breed killer whales in captivity.

Yet revenue kept falling.

The latest earnings report shows SeaWorld lost $202.4 million in FY17.

Attendance has dropped since an orca killed an Orlando trainer in 2010, and the documentary Blackfish suggested the animal’s treatment led to her death