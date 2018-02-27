© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sanford Burnham To Return $12.3M Back To Florida

By Catherine Welch
Published February 27, 2018 at 11:16 AM EST
UCF is moving into Sanford Burnham's Medical City location.
UCF is moving into Sanford Burnham's Medical City location.

Sanford Burnham will return millions of dollars to the state after failing to meet requirements laid out in an incentive deal.

The governor’s office says Florida will get $12.3 million dollars.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity wrote the non-profit scientific research group in 2016 demanding more than $77 million be returned. But Sanford Burnham argued it only had to pay back money it hadn’t spent.

Former Gov. Jeb Bush put the $360 million incentive package together to lure Sanford Burnham to Orlando.

Officials are deciding if the University of Central Florida or other groups should take over the space left behind.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details