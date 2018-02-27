Sanford Burnham To Return $12.3M Back To Florida
Sanford Burnham will return millions of dollars to the state after failing to meet requirements laid out in an incentive deal.
The governor’s office says Florida will get $12.3 million dollars.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity wrote the non-profit scientific research group in 2016 demanding more than $77 million be returned. But Sanford Burnham argued it only had to pay back money it hadn’t spent.
Former Gov. Jeb Bush put the $360 million incentive package together to lure Sanford Burnham to Orlando.
Officials are deciding if the University of Central Florida or other groups should take over the space left behind.