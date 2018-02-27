© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Purple Flag Flying in Brevard County: Portuguese Man-Of-War & Sea Dragons Spotted On Beach

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 27, 2018 at 11:14 AM EST
Portuguese man-of-war and sea dragons have been found on Volusia County beaches./Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Portuguese man-of-war and sea dragons have been found on Volusia County beaches.

Brevard County Ocean Rescue is flying the purple flag for a second time this month. More Portuguese man-of-war have been found in the water and on the shore.

Officials are warning residents to stay away from “the pretty blue balloons.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says P ortuguese man-of-war can sting weeks after they’ve been on shore, and although their venom is rarely deadly to humans, they can cause pain and swelling.

The Ocean Rescue has also spotted the less common sea dragons that feed on the Portuguese man-of-war. Harder to see at only an inch in length, they have the same venom, and their sting packs a similar punch.

If  you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

