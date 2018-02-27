© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
It’s time to get moving, Central Florida: Move60 Challenge starts this week

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 27, 2018 at 6:53 AM EST
Move60 Challenge starts this week-Central Florida residents can sign up to compete as individuals or teams.Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Florida Hospital's Move60 challenge kicks off Thursday, offering residents who are physically active every day the chance to win prizes. The event kicks off with a morning and afternoon walk Thursday.

So far, 700 individuals and 61 teams have already registered for the Caribbean-themed competition. The event ends April 29.

Individuals and groups can still register on the Healthy Central Florida website. Move60 is part of Florida Hospital’s Healthy Central Florida initiative and is supported by a Florida Blue grant.

To listen to the full story, click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
