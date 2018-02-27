It’s time to get moving, Central Florida: Move60 Challenge starts this week

Florida Hospital's Move60 challenge kicks off Thursday, offering residents who are physically active every day the chance to win prizes. The event kicks off with a morning and afternoon walk Thursday.

So far, 700 individuals and 61 teams have already registered for the Caribbean-themed competition. The event ends April 29.

Individuals and groups can still register on the Healthy Central Florida website. Move60 is part of Florida Hospital’s Healthy Central Florida initiative and is supported by a Florida Blue grant.

To listen to the full story, click on the clip above.