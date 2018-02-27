Intersection: Noor Salman On Trial

The trial of Noor Salman is set to begin this week. The widow of the Pulse nightclub shooting is charged with aiding a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

Legal expert Charles Rose, who is the director of the Center for Excellence in Advocacy at Stetson University, tells Intersection that given the media saturation around the shooting, getting a jury seated will be no easy task.

"It's hard to think of an event in Florida other than the shooting that just took place down in Parkland, that has had so much saturation of national news media coverage," says Rose.

"You would have to be living under a rock, to have not been exposed to some of the coverage in this case," he says.

"So the question going to become, how artfully is jury selection done, from the standpoint of bias," says Rose.