Fishkind Conversations: Are Home Sales Really Falling? Yes. And No.

Sales of existing homes tumbled in January nationwide, falling 3.2 percent compared with December and down by 4.8 percent from January 2017. Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says this seems very surprising since interest rates are low, job growth is strong, and home prices have rebounded above their prior peak in 2005.

90.7's Nicole Darden Creston asked Fishkind to explain what's behind the numbers that seem lower than expected.

