A LYNX BUS IS TURNING INTO AN AMBULANCE

Orange County Fire Rescue is transforming an old Lynx bus into an ambulance.

Orange County Commissioners approved the $2500 purchase of the bus. The goal is to help save more lives during times of tragedy such as hurricanes or mass shootings. This is because the bus will be able to transport significantly more patients at a time.

Fire Chief Otto Drozd said they are removing the bus seats and replacing them with stretchers.

“This is one more sign of Orange County’s commitment to its citizens, to the visitors that come to our area. And it should give the public confidence that if something were to befall us, and we don’t want it to, but if it were to come and visit us, we would have the training and capabilities to take care of it," Drozd said.

He said the bus conversion will be completed within the next couple of months.