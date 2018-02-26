© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sanford Leaders Asking Airport To Address Noise Complaints

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 26, 2018 at 9:26 AM EST
Orlando Sanford International Airport. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Orlando Sanford International Airport. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Hush your planes. That’s what the mayor of Sanford and his city commission are asking of the Orlando Sanford International Airport. The city said noise complaints from residents living by the airport keep coming in.

Sanford Commissioner Patrick Austin said they’re complaining about the testing of engines overnight.

"They’ll do this rev up, I believe is what it’s called and it goes on for several minutes and it’s pretty loud and depending on the winds at night, and cloud cover... different areas of town are affected by it,” said Austin.

The city is asking the Sanford Airport Authority to seek grant funding or other funding for a "hush house"—an enclosed noise-suppressing facility.

The commission is asking the SAA to stop airlines from doing engine testing during nighttime hours unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Allegiant Air said it’s in the midst of transitioning its fleet to an all-Airbus fleet of quieter planes. In a statement, Allegiant said that transition is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

Tags
Central Florida Newssanfordairport
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details