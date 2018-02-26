© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No Surgery Required: A New Solution for Hip Dysplasia?

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 26, 2018 at 11:14 AM EST
Engineers are working on refinements to the Pavlik harness. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Engineers are working on refinements to the Pavlik harness.

Engineers at the University of Central Florida, Embry-Riddle, and the International Hip Dysplasia Institute are working on ways to refine a brace that’s used to treat infants with hip dysplasia. It could mean that families of older infants and those with total hip displacement might be able to opt out of surgery.

Using computer and 3D models, the team is reworking the brace called a Pavlik harness to move the joint back into the socket.

The work will be presented as part of the Embry-Riddle SpeakER series next Tuesday. Eventually it will lead to the creation of guidelines that doctors can be used to fit and treat almost any patient with the brace.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
UCFHealthEmbry RiddleHealth WMFEhip dysplasiaPavlik harnessinfantssurgery
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details