New Federal Grant Funds NARCAN Distribution in Orange County

Orange County landed a 2 million dollar grant to combat opioid overdoses. The SAMSHA First Responder Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act grant will provide naloxone, commonly known as NARCAN, to law enforcement officials throughout the county. It will also offer training to first responders and family members who might have to administer the drug.

NARCAN can reverse opioid overdoses after it is administered either in its injection or nasal spray forms.

In 2017, there were 66 heroin overdose deaths and 68 fentanyl overdose deaths in Orange County.

