New Federal Grant Funds NARCAN Distribution in Orange County

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 25, 2018 at 5:16 AM EST
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
NARCAN will be distributed throughout Orange County.

Orange County landed a 2 million dollar grant to combat opioid overdoses. The SAMSHA First Responder Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act grant will provide naloxone, commonly known as NARCAN, to law enforcement officials throughout the county. It will also offer training to first responders and family members who might have to administer the drug.

NARCAN can reverse opioid overdoses after it is administered either in its injection or nasal spray forms.

In 2017, there were 66 heroin overdose deaths and 68 fentanyl overdose deaths in Orange County.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Orange CountyheroinHealth WMFEnarcannaloxoneopioid crisisopioid epidemicoverdoses
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
