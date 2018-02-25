New App Paired with Therapy Helps Socially Anxious Children

The University of Central Florida is studying if an app can help socially anxious children cope with phobia around social interaction. A twelve-week study of the Pegasys School app will begin shortly.

Researcher Dr. Chloe Barry says a combination of therapy, skills training, and practice at social activities like bowling and mini-golf is the most commonly used treatment. But the added cost and time from these activities can be overwhelming for parents.

​Instead, she says the app will teach children the same skills like listening and giving compliments while allowing them to practice social situations like dealing with bullies or talking to authority figures with avatars on the app first.

Families interested in becoming involved on the study should go on the UCF Restores website for more information.

