New Blood Test Helps Doctors Decide to Give CT Scans

A doctor at Orlando Health is part of a team that developed a blood test helping doctors treat concussions. The blood test would detect brain damage, helping doctors decide whether to order a CT scan.

Dr. Linda Papa says the test is nearly 100 percent accurate in telling doctors whether brain damage would require that CT scan.

The applications of the blood test are wide ranging from playing fields to military hospitals.

Traumatic brain injuries are being attributed for 30 percent of injury deaths in the United States.

