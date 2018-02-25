© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Blood Test Helps Doctors Decide to Give CT Scans

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 25, 2018 at 4:40 AM EST
A new test can determine whether a patient with a concussion needs a CT scan. Doctors in Florida are using a special skull cap called Optune and electric currents to treat patients with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
A new test can help determine whether a patient with a concussion needs a CT scan.

A doctor at Orlando Health is part of a team that developed a blood test helping doctors treat concussions. The blood test would detect brain damage, helping doctors decide whether to order a CT scan.

Dr. Linda Papa says the test is nearly 100 percent accurate in telling doctors whether brain damage would require that CT scan.

The applications of the blood test are wide ranging from playing fields to military hospitals.

Traumatic brain injuries are being attributed for 30 percent of injury deaths in the United States.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
