Lake County Sheriff's Office to Begin Offering Life-Saving Training

Lake County Sheriff’s Office will offer training to the community about how to stop excessive bleeding and how to treat wounds. This is in response to the Parkland High School Shooting.

Being able to stabilize trauma patients before first responders arrive could save lives. Instructors will use a bleeding control course designed by the Department of Homeland Security, American College of Surgeons, and the Hartford Consensus, to teach participants.

The course will include classroom-style instruction followed by hands-on practice and simulations.

Training will be offered at the Sheriff’s Department. Interested schools, churches, and businesses centers can sign up to host sessions by contacting the Lakeland Sheriff’s Office of Community Services.