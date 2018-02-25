© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lake County Sheriff's Office to Begin Offering Life-Saving Training

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 25, 2018 at 5:05 AM EST
Lake County Sheriff's Office will offer blood cessation training. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Lake County Sheriff's Office will offer blood cessation training.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office will offer training to the community about how to stop excessive bleeding and how to treat wounds. This is in response to the Parkland High School Shooting.

Being able to stabilize trauma patients before first responders arrive could save lives. Instructors will use a bleeding control course designed by the Department of Homeland Security, American College of Surgeons, and the Hartford Consensus, to teach participants.

The course will include classroom-style instruction followed by hands-on practice and simulations.

Training will be offered at the Sheriff’s Department. Interested schools, churches, and businesses centers can sign up to host sessions by contacting the Lakeland Sheriff’s Office of Community Services.

Tags
Lake CountyHealth WMFEtraumaExcessive bleedingEMSambulanceLake County Sheriff's Officevictims
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details