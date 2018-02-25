© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Karen Pence Talks Art Therapy at Florida Hospital

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 25, 2018 at 4:40 AM EST
Karen Pence's visits Florida Hospital.
Karen Pence's visits Florida Hospital.

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, visited Florida Hospital Cancer Institute Wednesday to discuss music and art therapy. She met with the music and art therapists at Florida Hospital.

As a former elementary school teacher and artist Pence advocates for art therapy as a research-based treatment option through her “Art Therapy: Healing with the HeART” initiative.

The Integrative and Creative Arts Therapy program at Florida Hospital has offered more than 13-hundred patients and 650 group sessions since last June.

Therapists guide participants through a variety of creative processes, from therapeutic drumming to art studio classes, with the goal of pain and symptom management.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
