Karen Pence Talks Art Therapy at Florida Hospital

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, visited Florida Hospital Cancer Institute Wednesday to discuss music and art therapy. She met with the music and art therapists at Florida Hospital.

As a former elementary school teacher and artist Pence advocates for art therapy as a research-based treatment option through her “Art Therapy: Healing with the HeART” initiative.

The Integrative and Creative Arts Therapy program at Florida Hospital has offered more than 13-hundred patients and 650 group sessions since last June.

Therapists guide participants through a variety of creative processes, from therapeutic drumming to art studio classes, with the goal of pain and symptom management.

