© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Cap Improves Glioblastoma Patients' Survival Rates

By Danielle Prieur
Published February 25, 2018 at 4:55 AM EST
Doctors in Florida are using a special skull cap called Optune and electric currents to treat patients with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Doctors in Florida are using a special skull cap called Optune and electric currents to treat patients with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Doctors in Florida are using a special skull cap called Optune and electricity to treat patients with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. Optune uses low intensity, electric current to slow the growth of rapidly multiplying cancer cells.

If used in conjunction with chemotherapy, it can improve two year survival rates in some patients and double five year survival rates.

Currently the five-year survival rate for glioblastoma, the brain cancer Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with, is around 5 percent.

Optune is in early phase testing as treatment for lung, breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Health WMFEBrain cancerGlioblastomaSen. John MccainOptuneFive-year survival rates
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details