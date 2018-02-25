New Cap Improves Glioblastoma Patients' Survival Rates

Doctors in Florida are using a special skull cap called Optune and electricity to treat patients with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. Optune uses low intensity, electric current to slow the growth of rapidly multiplying cancer cells.

If used in conjunction with chemotherapy, it can improve two year survival rates in some patients and double five year survival rates.

Currently the five-year survival rate for glioblastoma, the brain cancer Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with, is around 5 percent.

Optune is in early phase testing as treatment for lung, breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

