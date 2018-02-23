© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF Picks Finalists In Search For New President

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 23, 2018 at 11:44 AM EST
Courtesy: UCF
The University of Central Florida has picked four finalists in its search for a new president.

The finalists are Purdue University executive Vice President for research and partnerships Suresh Garimella, University of North Dakota president Mark Kennedy, University of Akron president Matthew Wilson, and UCF provost Dale Whittaker.

UCF’s board of trustees will pick a new president on March 9th. The next president replaces John Hitt who retires in June after 25 years at the helm.

Central Florida NewsUCFjohn hitt
