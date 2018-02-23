© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Mad Cow Takes Science To The Stage

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 23, 2018 at 1:01 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Mad Cow.
Photo courtesy of Mad Cow.

Downtown Orlando’s Mad Cow Theatre is holding its 5th annual Science Play Festivalthis weekend. There will be staged readings of four plays that approach the intersection of art and science from different viewpoints.

After each play, the audience has a chance to ask questions.

"Over the past 10 years, there have been a gathering of plays that lean into science and so now there are people all over the country that specialize not only in writing science plays but teaching science plays in college," said Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director Mitzi Maxwell.

Learn more by listening to this interview in the audio player above.

