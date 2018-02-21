© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Today In 1968' Replays A Historic Year — On Twitter

By Kat Chow,
Dani NettCandice KortkampLori Todd
Published February 21, 2018 at 6:00 AM EST
Tommie Smith and John Carlos, gold and bronze medalists in the 200-meter run at the 1968 Olympic Games, raise their fists to protest the inequity and discrimination that black people in the U.S. face.
Bettmann Archive
/
Getty Images
Tommie Smith and John Carlos, gold and bronze medalists in the 200-meter run at the 1968 Olympic Games, raise their fists to protest the inequity and discrimination that black people in the U.S. face.

There's no question that 1968 was a pivotal year in civil rights history. In 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated as he stood on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis; the Fair Housing Act was passed; two U.S. athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, took a stand and raised their fists in a monumental salute at the 1968 Summer Olympics; and Star Trek aired the first intergalactic and interracial on-screen kiss. All this, while the U.S. was embroiled in the Vietnam War.

Now, 50 years later, a team of NPR research librarians, social media producers and reporters are capturing those moments and more with our Twitter project, @todayin1968. Through that account, we'll tweet news and articles from 1968 as if it were all happening today. In addition to major events, we'll share "everyday" parts of life — like the change in price for stamps or Billboard hits.

This is a revival of NPR's project from five years ago, @todayin1963.

Follow along on Twitter as we rediscover 1968. Let us know if there are any key dates, events or people that we should be on the lookout for. Send us a tweet at @todayin1968.

Here are some tweets from @todayin1968:

NPR interns Kevin Garcia and Kumari Devarajan are also contributing to @Todayin1968's research.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Kat Chow
Dani Nett
Dani Nett (she/they) has been an audience engagement editor on NPR's Newshub since 2017. She manages the network's flagship Facebook and Twitter accounts; develops strategy; and helms NPR's digital platforms through historic moments — from racial justice protests to wars and presidential impeachments.
Candice Kortkamp
Lori Todd
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details