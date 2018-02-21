© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Absent Seminole County School Board Member Resigns

By Catherine Welch
Published February 21, 2018 at 11:38 AM EST
generic-lockers_credit-lindsey-kilbride1

A Seminole County School Board member who hasn’t attended a meeting in a year has resigned.

Jeffrey Bauer described a series of health issues in a letter to Gov. Rick Scott. He suffered two strokes, a brain hemorrhage and a blood clot.

The Orlando Sentinel reports he last attended a school board meeting in February last year but continued to be paid and receive health insurance.

Since then, members of the school board reached out, asking him when he would return.

Bauer told the governor his recovery was not going as quickly as he or his doctor had hoped, and by the time he could regain strength his term would be up.

Bauer’s term ends in November.

Catherine Welch
