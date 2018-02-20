Puerto Rican Group Calling For Affordable Housing Measures

A group advocating for Puerto Rican evacuees is calling on Orange County Commissioners for help. 90.7’s Crystal Chavez reports they want to spotlight what they call an affordable housing crisis.

VAMOS4PR is a coalition of labor, faith and community organizations. They want Orange County commissioners to pass a resolution calling for Federal Emergency Management Agency to extend hotel vouchers for Hurricane Maria evacuees. They also want the resolution to call on state legislators to pass bills protecting Florida's affordable housing trust fund from being diverted elsewhere.

Manny Ayala with VAMOS4PR said he’s worried people staying in hotels will soon be out in the street, if they don’t have a friend or family member to stay with.

“It’s not like they’re just sitting there collecting aid. A lot of the people I’m working with are already working, already have a part-time job, transitioning into full-time. The issue here is that you can’t move into an apartment without making three times the rent,” said Ayala.

The group has sent more than 400 postcards to county commissioners asking them to address the lack of affordable housing for displaced and existing residents.