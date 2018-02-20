© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Trauma Informed Schools

By Matthew Peddie
Published February 20, 2018 at 6:11 AM EST
Dr. Lisa Spector. Photo courtesy of Yusila Ramirez, Nemours.

After last week’s mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida - there are renewed calls for tighter gun controls and a closer look at mental health care.

In Orange County, doctors and educators are leading a push to make schools ‘trauma informed’.

Dr. Lisa Spector is chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Nemours and sits on the Orange County Health department's Trauma Informed committee. Dr. Spector joins us to explain what it means to be trauma informed, and how the approach can help intervene with troubled or traumatized students.

