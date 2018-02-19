© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Release A New App

By Radio Intern
Published February 19, 2018 at 11:08 AM EST
Fish kills are just one thing that can be reported on the FWC app. /File photo, Amy Green
The fish kill in March clogged much of the northern Indian River Lagoon with floating carcasses, like this residential canal in Cocoa Beach. Photo by Amy Green

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released an app that allows a citizen to send a report about wildlife or water quality issues.

It’s called the “FWC Reporter” and the FWC’s Michelle Kerr said the app gives citizens the chance to report different types of incidents. A range of topics can be reported on the app from fish kills, to injured wildlife, to wildlife violations such as suspicious fishing activity.

“The FWC often relies on reports from citizens to protect and manage Florida’s fish and wildlife," said Kerr. "We track reports about endangered and threatened species, wildlife violations such as fishing or hunting violations.”

The app lets users send photos and contact information and gives them resources located in one place.

Tags
Central Florida News
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details