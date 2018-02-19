Study Calls For Expansive Help For Florida's Springs

New research shows stemming nutrient pollution alone won't save Florida's springs.

A joint study by the University of Florida and the St. Johns River Water Management District found nutrient pollution isn’t the only factor behind algae blooms in Florida springs.

Casey Fitzgerald of the St. Johns River Water Management District says the springs suffer from slower water flows and that light and temperature also are important factors.

"And we discovered once established these very large mats of nuisance algae that rest on the bottom persist because very few aquatic animals actually feed on them, and they are actually a biological dead end. So they aren't adding anything positive to the ecosystem."

Florida is home to more large springs than any other state in the nation.