Constitutional Revision Commission Meet to Oppose New Amendment

The Constitutional Revision Commission will hold a public hearing meeting Monday in Melbourne and Tuesday in Jacksonville.

Health organizations oppose a proposal that would reduce the amount of tobacco settlement money used for education and prevention programs.

Volunteers from various public health organizations, such as the American Lung Association, will deliver testimonies in opposition to Proposal 94.

This proposal would eliminate the state constitution's requirement for tobacco companies to allocate all 15 percent of settlement funding to prevention and education. A portion of that money would be used for cancer research and treatment instead.

The American Lung Association credits prevention and education programs with lowering smoking rates and saving Florida $3.2 billion in health care costs.

Brenda Olsen, Chief Mission Officer for the American Lung Association, said that this amendment will be extremely detrimental for people in the long run.

“ We have to make sure that we keep a sustainable funded program. So that we can continue to reduce tobacco use in the state of Florida and protect our kids from a life-long addiction to nicotine," Olsen said.

This is just one item before the CRC, which is designed to craft proposed changes to Florida’s constitution that will then go before voters in November.