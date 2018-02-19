Brush Fire Near The Brevard- Orange County Line

The Florida Forest Service is working to contain a brush fire along state road 520.Cliff Frazier with the Florida Forest Service says a brush fire was reported Sunday afternoon at around 3:30pm. He says when the fire was reported, it was believed to have burned about five acres

Frazier says the fire was 75 percent contained as of mid-day, but 425 acres have burned up as a result of the fire. He says crews from both Brevard and Orange County are assisting the Florida Forest Service in putting out the fire.

Frazier urges motorists to drive with caution along State Road 520 near the Brevard- Orange County line due to possible smoke in the air.

There have also been reports of a brush fire in Lake County.