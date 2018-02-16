Intersection: NASCAR & Concussions

The 60th Daytona 500 roars into life on Sunday, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be there- as the Grand Marshal for the race.

The sport is safer now than when Earnhardt Jr. started his racing career 18 years ago says News Journal sports columnist Ken Willis, who along with Godwin Kelly reported on NASCAR & concussions.

“Over the years, guys were just trying not to get killed,” Willis tells Intersection.

“Getting your bell rung seemed to be barely anything more than a sprained ankle. You were lucky if you got out with a concussion. Thankfully they’ve reached a point in the safety revolution where nowadays, you’re not lucky.”