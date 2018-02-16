Intersection: An Update On Puerto Rico, 5 Months After Maria

Five months after Puerto Rico took a direct hit from Hurricane Maria, life on the island still isn’t back to normal for residents.

Meanwhile Puerto Ricans who left for Central Florida after the hurricane are adjusting to a new reality too.

How much is left to be done to get Puerto Rico back to where it was before the hurricane? Is attention for the plight of the island being drowned out by domestic issues in the mainland US? And what’s it like navigating the system for those who left Puerto Rico and relocated to Florida?

Joining Intersection are NPR’s Adrian Florido who is covering the recovery effort from San Juan, State Representative Amy Mercado, who represents Florida’s 48th district, Maria Padilla editor of the website Orlando Latino, and Marucci Guzman, Executive Director of Latino Leadership.