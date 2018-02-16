Intersection: 83rd Bach Festival Brings Baroque To New Audiences

The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park’s 83rd annual festival launches this evening. The three week long festival runs through March and features concerts and talks on subjects like the neurobiology of music.

It's the 28th year leading the festival for Artistic Director and Conductor of the Bach Festival Society, Dr. John Sinclair.

What's it like conducting a choir of 160- 180 people?

"Do you remember years ago, there was this commercial where a man was sitting in a chair and his tie was being blown back behind him? That's the sensation," says Sinclair.

"It's exhilarating, mixed with a bit of fear, because you recognize, I'm in charge, and jeez, I'd better do this right," he says.

"But it is thrilling, when you hear a full symphonic orchestra, with a full choir, coming at you with that kind of sound, it's absolutely thrilling."