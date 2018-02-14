© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lake County Sheriff's Office Hires Four New Deputies

Published February 14, 2018
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is adding more deputies.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office is hiring four new officers to patrol a new zone in the south end of the county.

Sergeant Fred Jones said the department’s decision to hire the new deputies comes as a result of the development of a new area. There’s also been a spike in crime.

"These are areas that are up and coming. I know there’s at least two hospitals being built down there in the area as well as new subdivisions," said Jones. "We have seen a rise in crimes down there in that area. So, it’s a combination of things that we hope to address."

Jones said the Sheriff’s department is hoping to hire more deputies in the future.

 

