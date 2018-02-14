© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
FEMA Vouchers Expiring For Some Hurricane Maria Victims

By Radio Intern
Published February 14, 2018 at 12:15 PM EST
Damage from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Photo: Puerto Rico National Guard by Sgt. Jose Ahiram Diaz-Ramos
Florida politicians are pressuring the Federal Emergency Management Agency to extend a hotel voucher program for Hurricane Maria victims.

Congressman Darren Soto and other members of Florida’s congressional delegation are urging FEMA to extend the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

The TSA program provides hotel vouchers to Hurricane Maria victims.

Soto said, he would like to see FEMA extend the TSA program until the end of the school year. He said, there is nothing for families to go back to in Puerto Rico.

"We led a bipartisan letter on Monday urging FEMA to do the right thing. This is really driven by what’s back for them in Puerto Rico right now," said Soto. "There is no power, there’s no water. For so many families when the power is back on, then perhaps it’s time. "

A FEMA spokesperson said as of February 6th 200 families were not going to be renewed for the TSA program but they do not have an up-to-date number.

