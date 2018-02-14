Commissioner Misses Meeting, Found Dead In Her Florida Home

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A 66-year-old commissioner for a Florida city has been found dead in her home. Winter Springs Mayor Charles Lacey told the Orlando Sentinel that officials knew something was wrong when Pam Carroll didn't show up for Monday's commission meeting because she never missed meetings. Winter Springs police Chief Kevin Brunelle says officers went to Carroll's home and found her unresponsive on the floor. He says there was nothing that indicated any foul play. The cause of death was not immediately available. Carroll was elected the commission in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016 without opposition. Winter Springs is a city of 35,000 near Orlando