© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Purple Flag Flies Over Brevard County Beaches

By Radio Intern
Published February 12, 2018 at 8:10 AM EST
Photo by Crystal Chavez.
Photo by Crystal Chavez.

Brevard County beaches are flying a purple flag to warn beach-goers about the threat of man o’ wars and jellyfish.

The Chief of Ocean Rescue said the purple flag will fly for the foreseeable future.

A man o' war is from the same family as jellyfish and has very long tentacles. Man o' wars float at the surface of the water.

Officials said if you are stung by a man o’ war you should scrape the tentacles off with an object other than your hand and immediately apply sea water. If your wound does not get better you should seek medical attention.

To find out more information about beach safety visit the Brevard County website.

Tags
Central Florida News
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details