Purple Flag Flies Over Brevard County Beaches

Brevard County beaches are flying a purple flag to warn beach-goers about the threat of man o’ wars and jellyfish.

The Chief of Ocean Rescue said the purple flag will fly for the foreseeable future.

A man o' war is from the same family as jellyfish and has very long tentacles. Man o' wars float at the surface of the water.

Officials said if you are stung by a man o’ war you should scrape the tentacles off with an object other than your hand and immediately apply sea water. If your wound does not get better you should seek medical attention.

To find out more information about beach safety visit the Brevard County website.