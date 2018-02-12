© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Increased Prices At Disney Parks In Florida, California

By WMFE Staff
Published February 12, 2018 at 4:30 AM EST
The company says riders will be able to make stops at Disney and the Orlando International Airport as soon as 2022. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California are increasing.
According to Disney, the prices will take effect Sunday. One-day regular park tickets at Disney World's Magic Kingdom will go up $4, to $119. At Disneyland, regular, one-day, one-park tickets will be $117; a $7 increase. Annual passes are also increasing in price. For non-Florida residents, a platinum pass went from $779 to $849. Disney also says it will extend its pre-published, date-specific pricing to multiday tickets at Walt DisneyWorld. At Disneyland, where the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction will open in 2019, the company will retool its Annual Pass program. All of the changes are reflected on the parks' websites.

