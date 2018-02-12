Florida Bill Would Let Bullied Students Go To Private School 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature is considering a proposal that would allow parents whose children have been bullied at public schools to obtain state vouchers to help pay tuition at a private school.

The Hope Scholarships would be the first such program nationally and funded through car buyers voluntarily redirecting $20 from their registration fee to the program. Supporters believe that would fund 1,000 vouchers. Religious and secular private schools could participate. The state teachers union opposes the measure as an effort to weaken public schools and it and some parents say the measure does nothing to stop bullying. A recent study showed little difference in bullying between public and religious schools.