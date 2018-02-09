© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Winter Park To Hold Inaugural 'Weekend of the Arts'

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 9, 2018 at 12:54 PM EST
The Morse Museum’s new Domes of the Yosemite exhibition.
It seems that the City of Winter Park is tiny but mighty when it comes to serving as a home for arts and cultural venues. In fact, says the city’s Craig O’Neil, Winter Park has twice as many non-profit arts and cultural organizations than it does square miles.

A new four-day festival aims to celebrate that – it’s called the “Weekend of the Arts,” and it kicks off Friday February 16th. As O’Neil tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston, it will showcase Winter Park’s diverse artistic identity, from theatre to live music to exhibitions.

Listen to their conversation in the audio player above.

 

 

